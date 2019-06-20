Storms sweeping across southwestern Minnesota generated a confirmed tornado touchdown in Redwood County Thursday evening, the National Weather Service reported.

There were no early reports of damage.

Starting about 5:30 p.m., tornado warnings popped up for about a half-hour each in parts of Redwood, Brown and Watonwan counties. Severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect for other nearby areas.

Damaging winds and large hail was possible in all of those areas, the NWS reported. Residents were urged to take cover.

In much of the rest of southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, scattered showers and thunderstorms were likely Thursday evening, mainly before 9 p.m., the NWS said. Rain is also likely Friday and Saturday in the metro area, when the day's high will be 75.

