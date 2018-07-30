Dallas-based TopGolf, is staging “ambition auditions” for 500-some mostly part-time jobs for its glitzy golf facility in Brooklyn Center

It launched a publicity offensive recently to promote its operation and the opportunities.

However, asked what the pay-and-benefits will be for the jobs, TopGolf quiets down.

Asked how many jobs will be fulltime, spokesman Morgan Schaaf responded in an email: “There will be several. I don’t have the exact percentage for you.”

Asked about salary ranges, Schaaf wrote: “Unfortunately, I cannot comment on specific salaries/rates.”

Schaaf added that only “full-time” associates will qualify for the 401(k) retirement plan, and we presume benefits, but he couldn’t go into details because I’m not a TopGolf employee.

This from a company that was touting itself recently to anybody with a notepad or microphone.

Indeed.com, the employment website, estimates that TopGolf pays $8.78 to $13.50 per hour for most jobs, from food runner to hostess and maintenance worker.

Bartenders make $32,000-plus. And a few top managers at TopGolf facilities make $50,000 to $89,000, according to Indeed.

In short, it’s always great to have a new business open in a location where the last businesss shuttered; formerly a multi-screen movie complex.

The jobs and pay sound about middling for the hospitality trade.

TopGolf is building a multi-level facility near Interstate 694 and Hwy. 252.

The 65,000-square-foot open-air center will have 102 multiplayer bays with balls tracked by microchips, 11 exterior targets, 270 flat-screen televisions and a restaurant.

The company said its centers across the U.S. and in Britain, Canada, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates draw millions of customer visits annually.

The centers also serve food and alcohol, and boast pool tables and other games.

TopGolf will be open as late as 2 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday mornings.