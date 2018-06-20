StarTribune

How Minnesota's 2018 Top Workplaces are finding strength in diversity

The state's best employers say that broadening their workforces is a sound business decision. Here are some strategies they use.

Top workplace companies of 2018

TOP 10 LARGE EMPLOYERS

1Keller Williams Realty
2DRCC
3Bridge Realty LLC
4Edward Jones
5ACR Homes
6RE/MAX Advantage Plus
7Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
8Edina Realty Home Services
9Federated Insurance Co.
10Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America

TOP 10 MIDSIZE EMPLOYERS

1sdg
2Cole's Salon and Spa
3Right at Home
4Tradition Companies
5Bell Bank
6Transport Corporation of America Inc.
7Miller Auto & Marine
8HelpSystems
9Pediatric Home Service
10Counselor Realty

TOP 10 SMALL EMPLOYERS

1Kipsu Inc.
2Gentle Transitions
3Serenity Couture Salon & Spa
4Brighton Home Health and Hospice
5Relationship One
6Valley Rehabilitation Services
7Pioneer Bank
8Ovative/group
9Success Computer Consulting
10J.L. Buchanan
CEO Janet Dryer, left, and Colleen Kulhanek, the marketing vice president of Perforce Software of Minneapolis.

CEO Janet Dryer leads second company to Top Workplaces ranking

June 20
The sales and marketing veteran brought her values system to Perforce, which is now growing quickly.
Object Partners employees enjoy a company-paid trip to Mexico every three years. (Provided by Object Partners)

Empowerment, flexibility key selling points for small businesses

June 18
Perks are nice, but small businesses say key selling points are empowerment, flexibility for workers.

See where Minnesota's top workplaces are located and read more about each company.

Teamwork makes for happier employees — and a better bottom line

June 18
Midsize business leaders say fostering camaraderie and common purpose is essential to their companies' success.

Fundamentals and a sound company culture help worker recruitment, retention

June 20
Employees at top large workplaces say they appreciate extras beyond good pay and benefits.

Credit union leader Dave Larson takes a caring approach

June 18
Large companies: Affinity Plus president and CEO Dave Larson strove to improve employee retention.

IT firm executive Chris Heim wants employees to know the score

June 18
Midsize companies: CEO Chris Heim believes in sharing information and ownership with HelpSystems employees.

CEO of small marketing agency wants to 'fearlessly unlock potential'

9:50am
Small companies: Ovative Group CEO Dale Nitschke learned his energy-boosting tactics from retail.

Companies earn special awards from direction to training

June 18
These companies received top marks from their employees in these categories. The companies explain how they did it: education, curiosity, teamwork.

Culture is key to employee retention at Top Workplaces

June 18
Surveys show that company culture and employee retention go hand in hand

CAREER GUIDE

It’s a job-seeker’s market. Good old-fashioned strategies can help you land your dream position.

Social media is a valuable tool in the job search

Social media is a valuable tool in the job search

Popular platforms, including LinkedIn, can help you develop your career.
Now may be an opportune time to seek a promotion or to make that next career move.

Career advisers say tight job market could be good time to switch companies

January 2
With the lowest unemployment rate in the nation, now may a good time for Minnesotans to think about changing jobs.
The best form of networking may be informal and can resemble ordinary socializing.

Networking is still the ultimate job-finding strategy

January 2
Job seekers shouldn't overlook the important of networking.

How to negotiate once you've been offered the job

January 2
You finally landed that dream offer. Now let's talk about the terms.

10 reasons why recruiters aren't reading your résumé

January 2
A professional résumé writer breaks down what you may be doing wrong.

Nominate a company for the 2018 Top Workplaces

January 5
Companies with 50 or more employees in Minnesota are eligible for the honor.
