Three Twins minor league players made ESPN's Keith Law's revised list of the top 50 prospects in MLB, led by outfielder Alex Kirilloff at No. 15 (ahead of No. 34 Royce Lewis, the top pick in 2017).

You have to imagine Kirilloff is a player teams are asking about when the Twins go sniffing for significant pitching help ahead of the trade deadline.

With Max Kepler, Byron Buxton and Eddie Rosario already on the major league roster, it seems like a natural move for the Twins, too.

And Twins fans might need to prepare themselves for the risk-reward that comes with it.

It might be fun to fantasize about dangling two or three pieces the organization would more gladly unload, but that's not reality.

If the Twins are want to chase a championship this season, which they should, someone like Kirilloff might be the cost of doing business. That's OK, even if he ends up having a great career elsewhere.

