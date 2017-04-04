YouTube Minnesota House Minority Leader Melissa Hortman refuses to apologize for her comments.

The DFL’s leader in the state House of Representatives is drawing demands from Republican counterparts to apologize and resign from her leadership post over comments with racial and gender overtones that she made during floor debate late Monday.

House Minority Leader Melissa Hortman, of Brooklyn Park, is so far refusing to apologize for saying, “I hate to break up the 100 percent white male card game in the retiring room, but I think this is an important debate.”

Hortman then went on to note the speeches several of her female colleagues had made while the others were in the retiring room.

Her comment came during debate on whether protesters who block freeways or airport and transit access should face stiffer criminal penalties.

Rep. Bob Dettmer, R-Forest Lake, stood and said, “I’m a white male. I respect everybody. But I really believe the comments made by the minority leader were really not appropriate. Minority leader, would you apologize to the body?”

Hortman, who is white, replied, “I have no intention of apologizing” and added that she was “really tired of watching women of color in particular being ignored. So I’m not sorry.”

“All I know is that if I would have made a comment like that, it would have made the front page of the newspapers,” Dettmer countered. “And minority leader, I do forgive you.”

Now longtime Rep. Greg Davids, R-Preston, is calling on Hortman to resign as DFL leader in the House because her “racist” comment made for a “hostile work environment.”