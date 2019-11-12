Girls’ Basketball Minnesota’s Top 10 Players

The Star Tribune’s Ron Haggstrom ranks his top recruits in the state.

2020 Class

Paige Bueckers, Hopkins, 5-11 G: The nation’s No. 1 player bound for nation’s best college program, UConn.

Lauren Jensen, Lakeville North, 5-9 G: Gophers lost out on Jensen to Big Ten rival Iowa.

Alyssa Ustby, Rochester Lourdes, 6-2 G: Always wanted to be a North Carolina Tar Heel. Soon will be.

The Star Tribune's All-Metro Girls' Basketball Team member and Player of the Year Paige Bueckers of Hopkins.

2021 Class

Adalia McKenzie, Park Center, 5-10 G: The most dynamic player in the junior class is very coachable.

Sophie Hart, Farmington, 6-4 C: Could quickly fill the Gophers’ defensive void in the paint.

Kendall Coley, St. Louis Park, 6-2 G: Poses matchup problems at both ends with wingspan.

2022 Class

Maya Nnaji, Hopkins, 6-4 F: The younger sister of Zeke, who selected Arizona over other top programs.

Mara Braun, Wayzata, 5-11 G: Outstanding length and athleticism and can really shoot the ball.

Mallory Heyer, Chaska, 6-2 F: Made huge impact in volleyball playoff run. Watch out if she does likewise in basketball.

2023 Class

Taylor Woodson, Hopkins, 5-11 F: Gophers offered Woodson as an eighth-grader. Enough said.





























