Noah Feldman
U.S. Supreme Court is no stranger to hot-head justices
Some influential members were known to be vengeful, manipulative and willing to leverage relationships to get their way.
Letters
Readers write: Veterans suicide, Trump rally, Kavanaugh nomination, a Minnesota big-idea tour
The Oct. 4 Star Tribune editorial “A chilling look at veterans suicide data” is indeed chilling. Suicide rates among veterans are 50 percent higher…
Editorial
Whitecaps crest the 'State of Hockey'
New National Women's Hockey League team reflects game's growth.
Editorial
Supreme Court needs to overhaul confirmation process
Changes could restore integrity and a measure of independence to what has otherwise become a damaging exercise in partisan gamesmanship.
Gary Marvin Davison
Counterpoint: Local control of schools an anchor weighing on excellence
Knowledge-intensive curriculum and teacher retraining must fuel changes in public education from kindergarten to graduation.
