FOXBOROUGH, MASS. -- Tom Brady had an eye-opening comment for the New York Daily News on Sunday night after leading the Patriots back to the Super Bowl.

"I'm part Minnesotan," Brady told the Daily News' Gary Myers.

Brady's mother Galynn is from tiny Browerville, Minn., about two hours northwest of Minneapolis, where the Patriots and Eagles will meet Feb. 4 in Super Bowl LII.

So for his eighth Super Bowl, Brady is getting a homecoming of sorts. He expanded on his thoughts today on WEEI, as relayed here by ESPN's Mike Reiss:

"My grandparents lived there, and my grandma died of multiple sclerosis quite a few years ago. She was in a nursing home and my grandpa was a farmer; he was a dairy farmer, had a lot of cows and he farmed corn.

"So every year we would go back in the summer and spend weeks. We’d go fishing in the summer, ice fishing in the winter, and milk the cows with my grandpa and just kind of tend to the farm. It was a great experience for me, [being] born in California.

"I’ve always felt a connection to Minnesota. It will be fun because my uncles live there, my cousins. We were just back there last year when my grandpa passed away. It’s just a great place. It’s really special to go back there. The last time we played in Minnesota [Week 2 of the 2014 season], I had a lot of people come; a lot of family and extended family. So it will be a lot of great support there in Minnesota too."