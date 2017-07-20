A judge ruled in favor of a former Surly Brewing Co. employee who alleged its tip distribution policy was unfair to him and other servers at its giant Minneapolis restaurant.

In a summary judgment handed down July 12, a Hennepin County judge determined Surly’s involvement in an employee tip pool violated the Minnesota Fair Labor Standards Act.

The suit was filed in 2016 by former Surly bartender James Russell Conlon.

Minnesota law allows employees to organize their own tip pools, but employers are not allowed to enforce one. The court found that, for a period of time, Surly required tip pooling and controlled how it operated.

“The court found their participating went far beyond what was allowed in the state statute,” said Steven Smith, an attorney at Nichols Kaster in Minneapolis who represented Conlon.

The case will go before a jury who will determine the dollar amount for damages.

A representative of Surly couldn’t immediately be reached Thursday.

Smith said Surly’s high profile means that attention will be drawn to tip-pooling practices at restaurants around the Twin Cities. “Other people in the service industry, who didn’t know it was illegal, see this and so then they can question where they work and get that practice in compliance,” he said.