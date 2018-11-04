8 p.m. at Portland • FSN, 830-AM

Injury cloud still hovers over the Timberwolves

Preview: The Timberwolves head to Moda Center, formerly known as the Rose Garden, with the status of Derrick Rose unknown. Rose injured his left ankle in his 50-point performance against the Jazz. He tried to play through it against the Warriors but exited after five minutes. Coach Tom Thibodeau said his status was “day to day.” Rose isn’t the only injured Wolves player. It’s also unknown how much guard Jimmy Butler will play on this set of consecutive games, the second of which is Monday in Los Angeles vs. the Clippers. Jeff Teague is also day to day (left knee bruise). That resulted in Tyus Jones playing 41 minutes vs. the Warriors.

Players to watch: The Trail Blazers, who hosted the Lakers on Saturday, still possess one of the most potent backcourts in the league — led by Damian Lillard (29.1 points per game) and CJ McCollum (17.9 ppg), the main catalysts behind the league’s second-most efficient offense (115.3 points per 100 possessions). McCollum and Lillard finished first and second respectively in average distance run on offense last season; this season they aren’t running as much. McCollum ranks 22nd at 1.37 miles per game, .14 less than his 1.51 last season, while Lillard is at 1.3 miles per game, .11 miles behind where he was a season ago. Lillard is shooting 40 percent from three-point range and 94 percent from the free-throw line.

Injuries: Portland F Maurice Harkless (knee) has been day-to-day and was out Saturday.

Chris Hine