– The Timberwolves, mired in last place in the Northwest Division, sent point guard Jeff Teague and backup Treveon Graham to the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday in exchange for guard Allen Crabbe.

The trade, first reported by ESPN, was confirmed by an NBA source. Teague will be a backup to Trae Young, one of the NBA’s leading scorers at 29.1 points per game. The Hawks (9-32) are one of the league’s worst teams.

Crabbe, a seven-year veteran, is averaging 18.6 minutes and 5.1 points per game this season. The 27-year-old has also played for Portland and Brooklyn.

Teague, 31, is in the final season of a three-year, $57 million contract. He’s averaging 13.2 points and 6.1 assists per game.

Graham, a fourth-year pro, has played in 33 games, with 20 starts, and averages 4.3 points per game.

The Wolves, who lost at home to Indianapolis on Wednesday, play the Pacers here Friday.