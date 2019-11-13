WOLVES GAMEDAY

7 p.m. vs. San Antonio Target Center • FSN (830-AM)

After lull, Towns gets back on track

Wolves update: In his first three games back from a two-game suspension for fighting 76ers center Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns was only shooting 39%. But he overcame early foul trouble and got back on track against Detroit on Monday, scoring 25 points on 10-for-17 shooting. … Andrew Wiggins has had one of his most productive stretches in recent seasons. Over his past six games, he is averaging 29 points on 50% shooting, 4.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds. … Treveon Graham and Jake Layman combined to go 12-for-20 against Detroit for 29 points. … Again the Wolves will enter Wednesday uncertain whether Jeff Teague (illness), Shabazz Napier (hamstring strain) and Jordan Bell (shoulder sprain) will play. Each has missed the past four games.

Spurs update: In an era of basketball that eschews midrange shots for three-pointers and drives to the rim, the Spurs have two of the top three midrange shooters in the league. DeMar DeRozan is first at seven attempts per game. He hits 47% of those, according to NBA.com. He leads the Spurs with 19.4 points per game. In third is LaMarcus Aldridge, who shoots 6.5 midrange attempts per game and connects on 43%. He is averaging 17.4 points. Even with the volume of midrange attempts, the Spurs still have the seventh-most efficient offense in the league at 109.3 points per 100 possessions. They can be had on the other end, however, with a defensive efficiency that ranks 19th (also 109.3).

chris hine