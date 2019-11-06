7 p.m. at Memphis • FSN, 830-AM

Wolves finally face Western foe

Preview: The Wolves, coming off a 134-106 loss Monday at home vs. Milwaukee, take to the road to play a Grizzlies team that is 1-5 and has lost three straight. The game ends a stretch of six straight games vs. Eastern Conference teams to open the season.

Players to watch: Wolves G Jeff Teague is questionable to play but has averaged 15.3 points and 7.3 assists in the last four games. F Andrew Wiggins has averaged 22.5 points and shot 40.1 on three-pointers in the last four. The Grizzlies leading scorer is G Ja Morant. He had 23 points, five rebounds and six assists in a loss to Houston Monday.

Injuries: Shabazz Napier (right hamstring strain) is doubtful. Jordan Bell (right shoulder sprain) and Teague (illness) are questionable. The Wolves may call-up someone from the G-League because of the injuries to Napier and Teague.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD