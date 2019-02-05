7 p.m. at Memphis • FSN Plus, 830-AM

Wolves have lost 14 of last 16 in Memphis

Preview: After a difficult one-point loss to Denver ended a 1-2 homestand, the Wolves (25-27) head out for three straight on the road. That trip begins in Memphis, where the Wolves are 2-14 in their past 16 visits. The five-game run-up to the All-Star break is a tough one. After playing at Memphis and Orlando, the Wolves end their road trip in New Orleans, then host the Clippers and Rockets. Memphis (21-33) ended a nine-game road losing streak in New York on Sunday. The Grizzlies have lost 11 of 13.

Players to watch: Wolves G Jerryd Bayless has had point-assist double-doubles in two consecutive games. C Karl-Anthony Towns had 31 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists vs. Denver. Grizzlies G Mike Conley had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in Memphis’ victory over the Knicks on Sunday. C Marc Gasol had 24 points, nine rebounds and five assists. One or both could be traded by Thursday’s trade deadline.

Numbers: The Wolves are 3-2 on the road under interim coach Ryan Saunders after going 6-15 under Tom Thibodeau. Minnesota has averaged 37.5 points off the bench the last two games. Eight of the Wolves’ last 12 games have been decided by four or fewer points. Towns has a 16.2 scoring average in 13 games vs. the Grizzlies, his lowest output against a Western Conference team.

Injuries: Wolves G/F Robert Covington (knee) and G Tyus Jones (ankle) are out; G Derrick Rose, who played 20 minutes Saturday after missing three games with an ankle injury, did not practice Monday and is also listed as out; G Jeff Teague (foot) could return sometime during the road trip, Saunders said, but he’s listed as doubtful for Tuesday. Grizzlies F Kyle Anderson (shoulder), F Dillon Brooks (toe) and F Omri Casspi (knee) are out; F Garrett Temple (shoulder) is doubtful; F Chandler Parsons is not with the team.

