– Robert Covington was all alone, headed for an easy layup or dunk. No Portland player was near him. It was going to be two of the easiest points in Covington’s career with the Wolves down six late in the fourth quarter. But somehow, he lost control of the ball, it hit off his knee and went out of bounds.

Such is the life for a team that has now lost 10 consecutive games, the latest another decent effort that ended up in a 113-106 loss to the Trail Blazers at the Moda Center.

All Covington could do after the blunder was smile and give a little laugh, and after 10 straight losses, the Wolves don’t have many other ways to react.

Andrew Wiggins had 33 points on 13-for-24 shooting to lead the Wolves, who were without Karl-Anthony Towns for the third consecutive game because of a left knee injury.

Sharpshooters Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum had 29 and 26, respectively, for Portland. Kent Bazemore also did damage in place of the injured Carmelo Anthony with 19 points, while Hassan Whiteside had 16 points, 22 rebounds and seven blocks.

The Wolves held Portland to 43% shooting, but it wasn’t enough.

The Wolves played from behind most of the night but tied the score multiple times in the fourth quarter. But Portland would go on a mini-run, 5-0 or 6-0 after each push from the Wolves. After Covington’s turnover with the Wolves down 103-97, he tried for another breakaway on the next possession, only to have it blocked. The Wolves couldn’t get back within one possession the rest of the night.

The Wolves had some success in the first quarter doing something that has eluded them recently — finishing at the rim. Wiggins was able to create space for himself and finish some runners that hadn’t been going in for him lately. Shabazz Napier complemented that with a couple of nice drives, and the Wolves hung around the Blazers early and grabbed a 17-16 lead.

The Wolves got off to a slow start from three-point range, going just one of nine in the opening quarter, and outside of Wiggins, who had 11 in points in the first quarter, they lacked offensive firepower without Towns.

But they did hold Portland to 35% shooting, and it was a 27-23 Blazers lead after one. McCollum had just one point in the first quarter and was 0-for-6, but he got going in the second. He was 4-for-7, including three three-pointers, and Portland started to gain an edge on the Wolves. Lillard was his lethal self on the offensive end, scoring 19 in the first half.

The Wolves got a lift from Gorgui Dieng offensively. He scored 12 in the second, but the Blazers would lead by as much as 11. With the Wolves within 31-30, Portland went on an 11-5 run as Skal Labissiere took some of the scoring burden off McCollum and Lillard with seven points during that stretch. The Wolves got it back to within one, 49-48, but the Blazers controlled the rest of the half, scoring 12 of the next 14 points to close out the second.

The Wolves again kept it close coming out of the locker room in the third quarter. They scored the first seven points to pull within two. But they could never quite get to the point where they would tie or take the lead.

Jeff Teague played one of his most inspired short bursts of offense all season in the closing moments of the third, scoring the Wolves’ last nine points in the frame, including a running three-pointer at the buzzer to pull them within 83-80.

The Wolves finally got the score even in the fourth 85-85 on a layup from Jaylen Nowell — only to allow the next six points, both on Portland three-point plays. The Wolves tied it again on a Napier three at 93-93, but Portland scored the next five, prompting a timeout from Saunders with 5:24 to play.

Shortly after came the play the Wolves and Covington would like to forget in what has become a long month.