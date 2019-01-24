9:30 p.m. at Lakers • TNT, 830-AM

This time without Butler and LeBron

Wolves update: The Wolves defeated the Lakers 108-86 on Jan. 6, but it was after that game owner Glen Taylor fired coach Tom Thibodeau. Andrew Wiggins scored 28 points in that game, while Jeff Teague had 11 assists. Teague is battling a left foot injury that caused him to miss Tuesday’s 118-91 victory over the Suns. The Wolves will continue to be without Robert Covington (right knee bone bruise) and Tyus Jones (left ankle sprain). … The Wolves got a career-high 21 points from rookie Josh Okogie on Tuesday while Jerryd Bayless came off the bench to score a season-high 14 points. … The Wolves beat the Lakers 124-120 on Oct. 29 behind 32 points from the departed Jimmy Butler.

Lakers update: The Lakers are also battling the injury bug as Lonzo Ball is expected to miss four to six weeks because of a left ankle sprain. LeBron James is unlikely to play Thursday but is nearing a return from a groin injury suffered on Christmas Day. However, the Lakers could get back guard Rajon Rondo, who has been out since late December because of finger surgery. Rondo has played in only 14 games since signing with the Lakers on a one-year deal last offseason. … Brandon Ingram is averaging a career-high 16.4 points per game while shooting worse from three-point range than he did a season ago (39 percent vs. 31 percent).

CHRIS HINE