The NBA salary cap reportedly will be $109 million next season. While teams can exceed that figure, in doing so they have to pay a tax. Given that projected cap figure and the Timberwolves’ $108.6 cap figure for the eight players under contract for next season, President Gersson Rosas will need to get creative via the draft, trades and/or free agency if he wants to remake the roster. Here’s a look at Wolves players on guaranteed contracts and their salaries in 2019-20:

Andrew Wiggins $27.5 million

Karl-Anthony Towns $27.3 million

Jeff Teague* $19 million

Gorgui Dieng $16.2 million

Robert Covington $11.3 million

Dario Saric $3.5 million

Josh Okogie $2.5 million

Keita Bates-Diop $1.4 million

Total: $108.6 million

Source: spotrac.com; *-player option, but Teague has already agreed to pick up that option

Note: The No. 11 pick in the draft, which the Wolves hold, is slotted to make a maximum of just over $4 million in 2019-20.