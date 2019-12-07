– The Wolves had this game all but wrapped up in regulation.

– and somehow it all ended up in the Wolves’ most heartbreaking loss of the season.

The game unraveled from there in a series of unfortunate events that left the Wolves stunned headed into overtime, and they couldn’t recover in a 139-127 loss as they dropped a third straight game for the first time this season.

After Towns missed the first of his free throws, coach Ryan Saunders attempted to make several substitutions, but the Wolves were called for a delay of game, their second of the night.

The Wolves were incredulous. Saunders repeated, “Are you kidding me” more times than you could count. Reportedly, the delay of game came as Jordan Bell checked in with an untucked shirt. The Wolves already had a delay of game after Towns took too much time earlier in the night to check in before unraveling the wrap around his knees.

Danilo Gallinari would hit the technical, and the Wolves led by one. Towns tried to intentionally miss the next free throws, but he made it, giving the Thunder a chance to inbound the ball. A Hail Mary pass from Steven Adams to Dennis Schroeder connected and despite a lot of contact between him and Jeff Teague, there was no call and Schroeder hit a floater before time expired. Choas reigned among those who remained in the arena and somehow the Thunder snatched another opportunity from the jaws of defeat.

OKLAHOMA CITY 139, WOLVES 127 (OT) Sunday: at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 pm. (FSN)

The Wolves had other opportunities to seal the game in overtime, but Jordan Bell missed a pair of free throws while the Wolves also had a turnover with 14 seconds remaining.

In the overtime, the Thunder seized on the momentum and built a five-point lead, a lead that seemed insurmountable for the Wolves given what had just transpired. Then Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a dagger with 1:47 to play to put Oklahoma City up seven. They would roll from there.

– he wanted to do what was best for the team.

– and they needed him to turn back the clock with Andrew Wiggins sidelined because of a left thumb sprain.

After struggling since that move to the bench, Teague showed up in a big way Friday scoring 32 points.

Towns, who had a quiet second half, took over down the stretch, hitting a pair of threes and getting a thunderous dunk on Adams, one that caused him to remark to color analyst Jium Petersen, “He can’t guard me.” He finished with 30 points.

It all had the makings of another road win for the Wolves, who were just moments away from it despite committing 13 fouls in the third quarter for 20 made Thunder free throws. Chris Paul had 30 points for the Thunder while Gilgeous-Alexander added 29.

After the Wolves entered the fourth with a 97-94 lead, it was all Thunder during the first seven minutes of the quarter. They outscored the Wolves 19-6 to grab a 110-103 lead with 5:19 to play as the Wolves offense, which Teague had led so effectively all night, sputtered.

The Wolves made an 8-0 run at the Thunder following a timeout and cut the lead down to 113-111. Then Towns would take over, and got back to hunting for his shot to give the Wolves a temporary lead, one that seemed like it would be enough. But somehow it wasn’t.