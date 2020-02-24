GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Nikola Jokic, Denver

It was another efficient game for the All-Star center, who scored 24 points to go with seven rebounds and six assists.

By the numbers

.589 Shooting percentage for the Nuggets, a season high for a Wolves opponent.

21 Points for the Wolves’ Kelan Martin, a career high.

13 Total players to score in double figures: seven for the Wolves, six for the Nuggets.

Chris Hine