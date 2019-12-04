7:30 p.m. at Dallas • FSN, 830-AM

Doncic dominant in second season

Wolves update: The Timberwolves are nearly back at full strength after the injury and illness bug bit them through the first six weeks of the season. The only Wolves player listed as out on the injury report is F Jake Layman, who continues to suffer from a left toe injury that has sidelined him since Nov. 18. The Wolves got PG Shabazz Napier (hamstring) back Sunday. He is averaging 7.3 points per game and had four points in nine minutes in a 115-107 loss to Memphis. … Even after his 1-for-10 showing from three-point range vs. the Grizzlies, Karl-Anthony Towns is still shooting 42% from deep for the season. … Rookie Jarrett Culver is shooting 41% from the free-throw line.

Mavericks update: 2019 NBA Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic has been nothing short of spectacular in his second season. He had 33 points and 18 rebounds in Tuesday’s 118-97 victory at New Orleans and is averaging 30.7 points, 10. 3 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game. He could become the third player after Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook to average a triple-double for an entire season. … The Mavericks are poised to contend for a spot in the upper half of the Western Conference. Their net rating was third in the league at 7.7 entering Tuesday. … Kristaps Porzingis, in his first season back from an ACL tear, is averaging 17.2 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.

Chris Hine