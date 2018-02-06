WASHINGTON — Former Gov. Tim Pawlenty, who has been testing the waters for another gubernatorial run, is leaving his Wall Street lobbying post.

Pawlenty announced Tuesday that he will resign as head of the Financial Services Roundtable, a trade group that represents the interests of banks, credit card companies and lenders. The former governor — the last Republican to win statewide office in Minnesota — and his allies have been reaching out to donors, trying to gauge support for a possible third term.

"Over the past five years, I have enjoyed leading FSR's efforts to improve cybersecurity, retirement savings, consumer-friendly financial service technology, and financial literacy," Pawlenty said in a statement. In a Tuesday afternoon interview on Fox Business Network, Pawlenty publicly confirmed his possible return to politics: "As has been publicly reported, I am exploring that as an option but certainly haven't made any decisions in that regard," he said.

In the statement, the Roundtable's chairman and Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said, "Tim will be really missed, but we are thankful for his effective and collegial leadership on behalf of the financial services industry which helps finance America's economy and provide the financial infrastructure that every consumer uses every day."

Pawlenty will step down from from the Financial Services Roundtable in March. As of 2015, he was pulling down a $2.6 million salary as the group's CEO.

A spokesman said Pawlenty is not planning to return to Minnesota for Tuesday night's Republican caucuses. But the possibility of a Pawlenty three-peat prompted speculation, celebration and condemnation back back home.

"With speculation that Tim Pawlenty is going to run for governor, Minnesotans deserve to know what severance package or ongoing financial interests he has in the big banking industry," Joe Davis, executive director of Alliance for a Better Minnesota, said in a statement Tuesday. "After nearly half a decade lobbying on their behalf, big banks will undoubtedly want to send their top lobbyist off with a bang and assurances that he'll continue to keep their interests in mind."

Jay Kiedrowski, a University of Minnesota specialist in leadership, was surprised by Pawlenty's move. The former governor moved to the lobbying firm after his unsuccessful 2012 presidential campaign.

"He was well-compensated," Kiedrowski said. "The environment in Washington was positive for the changes that the Financial Services Roundtable wanted. It was a job he could succeed in."

Republican control of the White House, and both chambers of Congress, virtually guaranteed a push against regulations that banks, credit card companies and lenders dislike. Multiple moves by the House and Senate and the administration have already gutted parts of Wall Street reforms that followed the Great Recession and more moves to dismantle regulations appear to be in the works.

Leaving the roundtable now only makes sense, Kiedrowski said, if Pawlenty wants to be governor of Minnesota again. Pawlenty was first elected governor in 2002, was re-elected in 2006 and did not run for a third term in 2010. Two years later, he ran for the Republican nomination for president but was one of the first major candidates to drop out of the race.

There are already a half-dozen GOP candidates for governor, including leading contenders in Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson, former state GOP Chairman Keith Downey and Woodbury Mayor Mary Giuliani Stephens.

"If he's running for governor," Kiedrowski said, "he'd need to be back in Minnesota to pound the pavement."

While 2018 is not expected to be an easy year for Republican candidates given Washington gridlock and controversies surrounding President Donald Trump, Kiedrowski said challenges perpetually motivate certain leaders.

"Once they have accomplished what they want, there's another mountain to climb," he said.