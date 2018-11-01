10 a.m. FRIDAY

Kenny Lattimore, Dec. 4 at the Dakota in Mpls. $35-$50. dakotacooks.com. … Nachito Herrera, Dec. 14 at the Dakota. $35-$30. … Davina & the Vagabonds, Dec. 31 at the Dakota. $110-$140. … Southside Aces, Dec. 31 at Vieux Carre in St. Paul. $70-$75. vieux-carre.com. … Joyann Parker, Dec. 31 at Vieux Carre in St. Paul. $40. … Tommy Emmanuel, Jan. 25-26 at the Dakota. $50-$75. … Kiss, March 4 at Target Center in Mpls. $32.50-$1003. axs.com. … Jim Gaffigan, March 7 at State Theatre in Mpls. $39.75-$59.75. … Average White Band, March 18-19 at the Dakota. $25-$50. … Big Wild, March 20 at First Avenue in Mpls. $20-$25. first-avenue.com. … Daymé Arocena, March 22 at the Dakota. $20-$35. … Over the Rhine and Carrie Newcomer, April 12 at Pantages in Mpls. $42.50-$47.50. … Kevin Eubanks, April 29 at the Dakota. $25-$45. … Mark Knopfler, Aug. 30 at Orpheum in Mpls. $82-$207.

11 a.m. FRIDAY

Queensrÿche, March 16 at Medina Entertainment Center. $28-$40. medinaentertainment.com.

NOON FRIDAY

Frogleg, Dec. 31 at Hook & Ladder Theater in Mpls. $22-$25. ticketfly.com. … A$AP Rocky, Jan. 8 at the Armory in Mpls. $43.50-$57.50. … half●alive, Jan. 31 at 7th St. Entry in Mpls. $15. first-avenue.com. … Guster, Feb. 9 at First Avenue. $36.

10 A.M. MONDAY

Ariana Grande, April 17 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. $31.95-$241.95.

10 A.M. THURSDAY

Live From Here with Chris Thile, March 2 at State Theatre. $40-$65.