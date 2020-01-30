8 a.m. FRIDAY

Zeppo, March 21 at Parkway in Mpls. $22-$26. theparkwaytheater.com. … Matt Latterell and Jill Zimmerman, March 27 at Parkway. $14-$18.

9 a.m. FRIDAY

Kyx, March 7 at Hook & Ladder in Mpls. $10-$15. thehookmpls.com. … Flamin' Oh's, April 4 at Hook & Ladder. $15-$20. … The Claudettes, April 5 at Hook & Ladder. $12-$18. … Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound, April 11 at Hook & Ladder. $15-$20. … The Weight Band, April 29 at Cedar in Mpls. $28-$30. thecedar.org.

10 a.m. FRIDAY

John "Papa" Gros, March 25 at Dakota. $20-$30. dakotacooks.com. … Late Night Radio, March 29 at 7th Street Entry in Mpls. $15-$17. first-avenue.com. … Flor De Toloache, April 18 at Dakota. $32-$42. … Margaret Glaspy, April 27 at First Avenue in Mpls. $20-$22. first-avenue.com. … Palaye Royale, April 29 at Varsity in Mpls. … Inner Wave, May 4 at Cedar $18-$20. … Charlie Hunter & Lucy Woodward, May 12 at Dakota. $25-$40. … Ween, May 23 at Surly Brewing Festival Field in Mpls. $59.50. etix.com. … Cub Sport, June 12 at 7th Street Entry. $15. … Greer, June 28 at 7th Street Entry. $15. … The Beach Boys, July 17 at Vetter Stone Amphitheater in Mankato. $40-$130. … Lauv, July 28 at the Armory in Mpls. … Roger Waters, Aug. 25 at Target Center in Mpls. $35-$199.50. … Trampled by Turtles, Sept. 19 at Treasure Island in Red Wing. $35-$97. … Passenger, Nov. 6 at First Avenue. $32-$35.

NOON FRIDAY

Mae Simpson, March 28 at Cedar. $15. … The Gibson Brothers, April 16 at Cedar. $25-$30. … Caramelos De Cianuro, June 27 at Cedar. $35. … Chris Smither, July 17 at Cedar. $22-$25. … My Chemical Romance, Sept. 11 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

3 P.m. FRIDAY

(G)I-DLE, May 6 at Fillmore in Mpls.

10 a.m. TUESDAY

Jurassic World Live, Oct. 9 at Xcel Energy Center.