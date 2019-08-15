9 a.m. FRIDAY

Craig Paquette & the Spartans, Sept. 21 at the Hook & Ladder in Mpls. $10-$15. thehookmpls.com. … Little Man, Sept. 27 at the Hook & Ladder. $10-$15. Lee Bains III & the Glory Fires, Oct. 3 at Hook & Ladder. $10-$15. … The Velvets, Oct. 12 at Hook & Ladder. $10-$15.

10 a.m. FRIDAY

Michael Glabicki, Sept. 23 at the Dakota in Mpls. $25-40. dakotacooks.com. … Jpegmafia, Oct. 26 at 7th Street Entry in Mpls. $20. first-avenue.com. … Ghostmane, Nov. 1 at Varsity in Mpls. … Ra Ra Riot, Nov. 8 at Fine Line in Mpls $20-$35. finelinemusic.com. … Theresa Caputo, Nov. 10 at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. … PJ Morton, Nov. 15 at Varsity. … Marc Cohn, Nov. 15-16 at Dakota. $62-$82. … Julia Jacklin, Nov. 16 at the Cedar in Mpls. $18-$22. thecedar.org. … Augustana, Nov. 18 at Amsterdam Bar & Hall in St. Paul. $20-$25. amsterdambarandhall.com. … Eric Andre, Nov. 22 at Pantages in Mpls. $35-$49.50. … Louis the Child, Nov. 27 at Armory in Mpls. … The Noise, Nov. 27 at Varsity. … Angels & Airwaves, Dec. 12 at First Avenue in Mpls. $35-$40. first-avenue.com. … Diamond Rio, Dec. 21 at Treasure Island in Red Wing. … Gregory Porter, March 29 at Fitzgerald in St. Paul. $49.50-$79.50. … Peter Rowan & the Free Mexican Airforce, May 1 at the Dakota. $40-$55.

NOON FRIDAY

Mari Boine Trio, Oct. 3 at the Cedar. $20-$25. … Novalima, Nov. 17 at the Cedar. $18-$20. … We Banjo 3, March 15 at the Cedar. $25-$35.