10 a.m. FRIDAY
Cirque du Soleil "Corteo," Nov. 8-11 at Target Center in Mpls. $45-$140. axs.com. … Drake, Aug. 1 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. $49.50+. … Liz Phair, Sept. 15 at First Avenue in Mpls. $30. … John Oates with the Good Road Band, Sept. 18-19 at the Dakota in Mpls. $45-$55. … Fantasy Footballers Podcast Live, June 21 at the Cedar in Mpls. $20-$25. thecedar.org. … The Verve Pipe, June 22 at the Dakota. $35-$40. dakotacooks.com. … Freddy Jones Band, July 7 at Turf Club in St. Paul. $20-$25. turfclub.net. … Grand Marquis, July 11 at Vieux Carre in St. Paul. $15-$20. vieux-carre.com. … Keith Sweat, July 13 at the Armory in Mpls. armorymn.com. … Castlecomer, July 24 at 7th Street Entry in Mpls. $10-$12. first-avenue.com. … Paul Thorn's Mission Temple Fireworks Revival featuring Blind Boys of Alabama, Aug. 1 at the Dakota. $35-$60. … Hawktail, Aug. 2 at the Dakota. $25-$35. … All Time Low and Dashboard Confessional, Aug. 3 at Myth in Maplewood. $37.50-$40. mythlive.com. … Stu Larsen and Natsuki Kurai Ii, Aug. 14 at Amsterdam Bar & Hall in St. Paul. $14-$16. … Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Aug. 24 at Treasure Island Casino in Red Wing. $55-$75. … Stone Sour, Aug. 26 at Palace Theatre in St. Paul. $35-$55. etix.com. … Gov't Mule, Aug. 28 at Vetter Stone Ampitheater in Mankato. $25-$79. … Nothing but Thieves, Sept. 14 at First Avenue. $20-$45. first-avenue.com. … Arthur Buck, Sept. 24 at 7th Street Entry. $20. … Madeleine Peyroux, Sept. 25-26 at the Dakota. $55-$75. … SYML, Sept. 27 at 7th Street Entry. $15-$17. … Sebastian Maniscalco, Sept. 28 at State Theatre in Mpls. $43.75-$154. … Blue October, Oct. 5 at First Avenue. $29.50-$32. … Willy Porter Band, Oct. 5 at the Dakota. $30-$40. … Murder by Death, Oct. 5 at the Cedar. $20-$25. … The Church, Oct. 15 at Turf Club. $35… The Joy Formidable, Nov. 2 at Turf Club. $25-$55. … The Music of Cream, Nov. 11 at Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul. $30-$60. fitzgerald theater.publicradio.org. … Led Kaapana and Mike Kaawa, Oct. 7 at the Dakota. $35-$40. … The Milk Carton Kids, Oct. 26 at the Pantages in Mpls. $29.50-$129.
noon FRIDAY
Deadmau5, Aug. 17 at the Armory. $45-$50. … Walker Lukens, July 7 at 7th Street Entry. $10-$12. … Boy Pablo, July 12 at the Cedar. $15. … D.O.A., July 16 at Turf Club. $17-$20. … Aavartan, July 21 at the Cedar. $15-$20. … Alma Afrobeat Ensemble, July 22 at the Cedar. $15-$20. … Alma Andina, July 27 at the Cedar. $13-$15. … Mourn and Chastity, Aug. 6 at 7th Street Entry. $12-$14. … Kinky Friedman, Aug. 7 at Turf Club. $30-$35. … Hamilton De Holanda and Roberta Sá, Aug. 8 at the Cedar. $30-$35. … Poolside, Sept. 5 at Turf Club. $15.
10 A.M. SATURDAY Shawn Mendes, June 21, 2019 at Xcel Energy Center. $29.50+ … Happy Together Tour with the Turtles, Chuck Negron and Gary Puckett, Aug. 24 at Grand Casino in Onamia. $40-$50.
11 A.M. SATURDAY The Outlaws & Molly Hatchet, Nov. 17 at Medina Entertainment Center. $36-$46. medinaentertainment.com.
10 a.m. TUESDAY Disney on Ice, Dec. 6-9 at Xcel Energy Center. $18+.
10 A.M. THURSDAY Sting and Shaggy, Sept. 30 at the Armory. $67.50-$80.
