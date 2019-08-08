8 a.m. Friday

GB Leighton, Sept. 13 at Parkway in Mpls. $15-$20. parkwaytheater.com. … The Shabby Road Orchestra, Sept. 27 at Parkway. $20-$25.

9 a.m. FRIDAY

Left Lane Cruiser, Sept. 13 at the Hook & Ladder in Mpls. $10-$20. thehookmpls.com. … The Nadas, Sept. 25 at the Hook & Ladder. $15-$20. … Carsie Blanton, Sept. 29 at the Hook & Ladder. $15. … Tina & the B-Sides, Oct. 23 at the Hook & Ladder. $20-$25. … Matt Wilson & His Orchestra, Nov. 9 at the Hook & Ladder. $25-$30.

10 a.m. FRIDAY

Post Malone, Sept. 27 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. … The Steel Wheels, Oct. 22 at the Dakota in Mpls. $30-$40. dakotacooks.com. … Lori Dokken, Oct. 25 at the Dakota. $25. … A Day to Remember, Oct. 27 at Armory in Mpls. … Peter Himmelman, Oct. 28 at the Dakota. $30-$35. … Ice Nine Kills, Fit for a King, Light the Torch and more, Nov. 3 at Varsity in Mpls. … Rachael & Vilray, Nov. 3 at the Cedar in Mpls. $30. thecedar.org. … Lisa Prank, Nov. 5 at 7th St. Entry in Mpls. $12-$15. first-avenue.com. … Kris Kristofferson & the Strangers, Nov. 12 at Pantages in Mpls. $68.50-$78.50. … Blues Traveler, Nov. 15 at Pantages. $45-$55. … The Maine, Nov. 16 at the Varsity. … Donna the Buffalo, Nov. 19 at the Dakota. $30-$45. … Nick Kroll, Nov. 24 at Pantages. $33-$43. … Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Dec. 4 at Ames Center in Burnsville. $34-$54. … Celtic Woman, Dec. 6 at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake.

NOON FRIDAY

National Geographic Live series at Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul: Filipe DeAndrade, Oct. 20; Kara Cooney, Jan. 12; Mark Synnott, March 8. $25-$45. etix.com.

11 a.m. Saturday

Gear Daddies, Dec. 28 at Medina Entertainment Center in Medina. $28-$33. medinaentertainment.com.