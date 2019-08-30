GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
C.J. Cron, Twins
The first baseman made it a four-run first inning with a two-out, two-run single and finished 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBI.
BY THE NUMBERS
141 Home runs in road games for the Twins, a major league record.
2 Career multihomer games for Jake Cave; both came in the past week.
2 Errors for shortstop Jorge Polanco in the ninth inning, giving him 10 in August after he didn’t have any in July.
9 Pitchers with a save for the Twins this season after Randy Dobnak pitched the final three innings.
La VELLE E. NEAL III
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
U volleyball has high hopes again, entering Friday's opener
The No. 3-ranked Gophers need to replace their star setter, but their top five hitters return from a team that advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16 last year.
Gophers
Game on: Follow the Gophers vs. South Dakota State game here
Minnesota opens the 2019 football season against South Dakota State, a top FCS team. Click here for in-game stats, links to social media and highlights of our reporting leading up to the game.
Vikings
Lloyd, US women ease past Portugal in front of record crowd
Carli Lloyd had a goal and an assist in front of her hometown fans, and the U.S. women's national team continued its post-World Cup victory tour with a 4-0 win over Portugal in front of a record crowd on Thursday night.
Sports
Renovated field at Minneapolis South now a gem
The glass- and garbage-strewn field with water drains smack-dab in the middle is gone, as is the worn-out chain-link fence. In their places are shiny…
Sports
Lynx can start playoffs with home game
The Lynx clinched a playoff spot for the ninth straight season on Tuesday. The battle now is for the chance to host a first-round playoff…