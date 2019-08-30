GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

C.J. Cron, Twins

The first baseman made it a four-run first inning with a two-out, two-run single and finished 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBI.

BY THE NUMBERS

141 Home runs in road games for the Twins, a major league record.

2 Career multihomer games for Jake Cave; both came in the past week.

2 Errors for shortstop Jorge Polanco in the ninth inning, giving him 10 in August after he didn’t have any in July.

9 Pitchers with a save for the Twins this season after Randy Dobnak pitched the final three innings.

La VELLE E. NEAL III