IMPACT PLAYER: Shohei Ohtani, Angels

We’ll see Sunday how he pitches. In the meantime, the hitting thing is going well for the Japanese standout. Ohtani doubled and homered, driving in two runs.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Hits for Ian Kinsler, including a two-run homer off Jose Berrios. The Angels second baseman came in hitting .191.

4 Hits for Brian Dozier in four tries, and one was the home run that brought the Twins back to life in the sixth inning.

6 Ground ball double plays turned in the game, three for each team.

ON DECK

Lance Lynn, coming off his first victory in six starts with the Twins, gets a chance to improve on that 7.28 ERA against Angels lefthander Tyler Skaggs.