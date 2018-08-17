GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Logan Forsythe, Twins
The new guy went 5-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI.
BY THE NUMBERS
7 Hits for the Twins in the sixth, tying a season high.
9 Home runs allowed by Ervin Santana in five starts.
ON DECK
Matthew Boyd will try to beat the Twins for the second time in a week.
La VELLE E. NEAL III
More from Star Tribune
