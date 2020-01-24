Wayzata held off a third-period rally by Class 2A, No. 1 Eden Prairie to upset the Eagles 2-1 in boys’ hockey on Thursday night at Plymouth Ice Center.

Garret Bonello stopped 14 of 15 shots in the third period for the Trojans. The senior finished with 29 saves.

Dylan Lewis and Drew Streeter scored 4:08 apart in the second period to give Wayzata a 2-0 lead heading into the third period.

Riku Brown scored 4:29 into the third period to cut the Eagles’ deficit in half. Eden Prairie held a 15-3 edge in shots on goal in the third period, but could not get the tying goal.

Axel Rosenlund made 20 saves for the Eagles.

Prior Lake 6, Rosemount 2: The host Lakers built a 5-0 lead and cruised past the Class 2A, No. 3 Irish. Will Schumacher and Parker Long scored early in the first period to give Prior Lake a 2-0 lead. Sam Rice, Alex Bump and Colin Tush scored in a 4:04 span midway through the second period to extend the lead for the Lakers. Mason Campbell and Connor Kenefick scored 1:17 apart late in the second period for the Irish. Matt Beaty had three assists and Bump two and Trevor Boschee had 20 saves for the Lakers. Luke Levandowski had two assists for the Irish.

East Ridge 5, White Bear Lake 2: Marco Troje scored four goals to lead the visiting Raptors past the Class 2A, No. 6 Bears. The senior got the scoring started 1:13 into the game. He scored his next three goals in the second period to give the Raptors a 4-0 lead after two periods. Tanner Johnson assisted on all four goals and Jack Brown had an assist on the first three. Brown also scored with 56 second left in the game. The Bears got goals from Lleyton Roed and Triston Johnson 4:49 apart in the third period. Connor Dokken made 31 saves for the Raptors.

Anoka 3, Coon Rapids 2 (OT): Austin Lang scored his third goal of the game 6:34 into overtime to give the Tornadoes the victory over the host Cardinals. Lang tied the score twice in regulation, including once at 2:09 of the third period. The sophomore scored his first goal of the game 7:34 into the first period. Derek Avery got the Cardinals on the board first 3:51 into the game. Ethan Hanson gave the Cardinals a 2-1 lead 8:58 into the second period. Matt Orr had two assists for the Tornadoes. Connor Wise made 31 saves for the Cardinals.

St. Thomas Academy 5, South St. Paul 3: The Cadets scored three goals in the second period to rally past the visiting Packers. Jayce Schauer got the Packers on the board first 9:33 into the game. Mitchell Felton extended the lead 7:07 into the second period. Jarod Wright, Sam Casey and Max Nagel scored 5:56 apart late in the middle frame to give the Cadets a 3-2 lead after two periods. Cam Kluender scored 57 seconds into the third period to tie the score 3-3 for the Packers. Josh Schurrer put the Cadets ahead for good 2:07 later. Noah Rauschenberger scored with 5:25 left in the game to give the Cadets a two-goal lead. Jackson Hallum had three assists and Tommy Aitken had 20 saves for the Cadets. Jacob Lissick made 51 saves for the Packers.

Girls’ hockey

East Ridge 4, South St. Paul 3 (OT): Fiona Claugherty scored 3:37 into overtime to give the visiting Raptors the victory over the Class 1A, No. 3 Packers. The Raptors rallied to score four unanswered goals. Vivian Ferrell scored with 4:14 left in regulation to tie the score at 3-3 for the Raptors. Lily Fetch started the comeback 5:56 into the second period. Capri Meyer got the Raptors to within a goal with 2:49 left in the middle frame. Ella Reynolds and Lillie Kirchner scored 2:11 apart in the first period to give the Packers a 2-0 lead. Justice Rambaum extended the Packers lead to 3-0 at 3:46 of the second period. Emerald Kelley made 40 saves for the Raptors and Delaney Norman 28 for the Packers.

Blake 5, Forest Lake 4: The Class 2A, No. 6 Bears scored two goals in the final minute to defeat the visiting No. 9 Rangers. Suzy Higuchi tied the score at 4-4 with 54 seconds left and Lily Delianedis scored her second goal of the game with four seconds left to win it for the Bears. Delianedis got the scoring started 41 seconds into the second period. Sam Broz also scored in the second period for the Bears. Sami Boerboom, Brieja Parent and Ashley Mills scored in the second period to give the Rangers a 3-2 lead heading into the third. Adelaide Burton tied the score at 3-3 for the Bears 3:16 into the third period. Parent scored her second goal 2:30 later to put the Rangers back in front. Molly Haag made 33 saves for the Bears and Allyn Goehner had 31 for the Rangers.

Maple Grove 5, Breck 4: The Class 2A, No. 5 Crimson scored four goals in the second period to defeat the host Class 1A, No. 1 Mustangs. Tristana Tatur, Tia Rice, McKayla Machlitt and Jenna Timm scored in the second period to give the Crimson a 4-2 lead heading into the third. Olivia Mobley got the Mustangs on the board first 4:10 into the game. Hannah Halverson scored for the Mustangs in the second period. Lauren Stenslie extended the Crimson lead to 5-2 at 41 seconds of the third period. Emily Zumwinkle and Halverson scored 2:44 apart midway through the third period to get the Mustangs to within a goal. Brooke Cassibo made 30 saves for the Crimson and Sarah Peterson had 32 for the Mustangs.

Chaska/Chanhassen 4, Rosemount 3: The Storm Hawks scored four goals in the second period to defeat the visiting Irish. Katelyn Roberts got the rally started for the Storm Hawks 32 seconds into the second period. Jordyn Perlich put the Storm Hawks ahead for good 1:16 later. Abby Nelson and Alyson McPartland extended the Storm Hawks lead to 4-1 late in the middle frame. Ashley Tuttle scored all three goals for the Irish. She got the scoring started with 7:28 left in the first period. She got the Irish back in the game with a power-play goal 9:59 into the third period. She completed her hat trick with 26 seconds left to get the Irish within a goal. Olivia Rinzel made 26 saves for the Storm Hawks. Grace Tollefson stopped all nine shots she faced in relief for the Irish.

Boys’ basketball

Fridley 93, St. Croix Lutheran 82 (4OT): The Tigers pulled away from the visiting Crusaders in the fourth overtime. Micah Niewald led the Tigers with 25 points, Isaac Burns had 24 and Christian Crockett 20. Zach Longueville led the Crusaders with 30 points and Owen Bushaw had 24.

Minneapolis Washburn 56, Minneapolis Southwest 54 (OT): David Worman made a basket at the buzzer to give the Millers the victory over the host Lakers. Josh Rogers led the Millers with 22 points. Christo Polydorou led the Lakers with 16 points.

Bloomington Kennedy 52, Bloomington Jefferson 51: Amarion Hanspard scored 20 points, including 18 on six three-point baskets, to lead the Eagles past the host Jaguars. Manny Montgomery led the Jaguars with 16 points.

Cooper 62, Chanhassen 59: Davion Evans scored 14 points to lead the Hawks past the visiting Storm. Ben Giles led the Storm with 19 points and Luke Gitzen had 15.

Girls’ basketball

East Ridge 64, Cretin-Derham Hall 56 (OT): The Raptors pulled away from the visiting Raiders in overtime. Britt Carlson led the Raptors with 16 points and Kate Burns had 12. Takara Mason led the Raiders with 17 points and Ana Cullen had 13.

Hawley 52, Ada-Borup 30: The Golden Nuggets pulled away from the host Cougars to give coach Bill Gottenborg his 600th career victory. Gottenborg became the ninth girls’ basketball to reach the milestone.

