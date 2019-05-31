Michael Weber pitched a no-hitter to lead fourth-seeded Buffalo past top-seeded St. Michael-Albertville 3-0 in the Class 4A, Section 8 semifinals at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Thursday.

The Bison scored two runs in the first inning to jump to an early lead and added an insurance run in the top of the seventh.

Calvin James had two hits and one run scored, Cole Laplante had two hits, Ethan Hansen had one hit and one RBI and Nathan Buscher had one hit and a run scored for the Bison.

Cody Kelly and Dylan Hanson drew a walk each for the Knights' only two baserunners.

In the other semifinal round game, seventh-seeded Rogers upset third-seeded Moorhead 1-0 at Matson Field. Brandon Welch hit a two-out double to score Chase LaMotte from first in the top of the seventh for the game's only run. Zac Evenson stranded runners on second and third with a strike out and ground out to end the game.

Class 4A, Section 3: Ryan Munson hit a two-out, walkoff single in the seventh inning to give top-seeded Eastview an 8-7 victory over fourth-seeded Apple Valley in the winner's bracket semifinal round at Alimagnet Park. The Lightning rallied to tie the score at 7-7 with three runs in the fifth inning. The Eagles scored three runs in the fourth for its big offensive inning. Munson finished with one hit, one RBI and one run scored. Brady Schmitz led the Lightning with two hits, one RBI, three runs scored and two stolen bases, Brian Zurich had two hits and two RBI, Erik Reimann had two hits, one RBI and one run scored and Zach Selchow and Caden Espinda Banick had two hits and one run scored each. Michael Swanstrom led the Eagles with two hits, one RBI and one run scored, Max Sanders and Brady LaBahn had two hits and one run scored each, Luke Bonin had one hit and two RBI, Josh Williams had one hit and two runs scored and Andy Hedberg had one hit, one RBI and one run scored. ... In the other semifinal game, second-seeded East Ridge defeated third-seeded Burnsville 2-0.

Class 4A, Section 7: Jack Haring pitched a school-record fourth shutout to give top-seeded Blaine a 7-0 victory over fourth-seeded Andover in the semifinal round at Blaine. Haring struck out four while allowing four hits and a walk. Jason Kaul led the Bengals with three hits, two RBI and one run scored, Bryce Nelson had two hits, one RBI and one run scored, Jon Koenig had one hit, two RBI and one run scored and Tony Strand had one hit and two runs scored. Carson Wadel had two hits and a stolen base to lead the Huskies. ... In the other semifinal game, Jaxon Edwards struck out 10 in a two-hit shutout to lead third-seeded Duluth East past seventh-seeded Forest Lake 6-0. Caden Edwards had three hits, three RBI and one run scored, Chris Sampson had three hits and one RBI and Kyle Doup had one hit and one run scored for the Greyhounds. Trenton Burkhalter led the Rangers with two hits.

Softball

Class 4A, Section 7: Forest Lake advanced to the state tournament for the ninth time in the past 12 years with a 6-2 victory over Anoka at St. Francis. The Rangers rallied to scored five runs in the fifth and sixth innings. The Tornadoes jumped out to an early 2-0 lead with one run in each of the first two innings. Autumn Reid led the Rangers comeback with three hits, three RBI and one run scored. Logan Anderson had two hits and three runs scored, Lindsey Johnson had two hits and one run scored and Katie Gemuenden had one hit and two RBI for the Rangers. Alexis Tonsager led the Tornadoes with two hits and an RBI.

Class 3A, Section 4: Mahtomedi advanced to the state tournament for the second time in school history with an 8-3 victory over St. Anthony at Lexington Memorial Park. Olivia Van Hout led the Zephyrs with two hits and three runs scored, Grace Hadlich had two hits, two RBI and one run scored, Emma Nelson had two hits, one RBI and one run scored and Anna Wohlwend had one hit and three RBI. Mackenzie Weber and Hannah Wilke had one hit and one run scored each for the Huskies.

Class 3A, Section 5: Becker never trailed in a 4-2 victory over Rocori in the final at Sauk Rapids. The Bulldogs jumped out to an early 3-0 in the first inning. Corrie Weise led the Bulldogs with two hits and two runs scored and Avery Tamm had one hit and two RBI. Weise also struck out 10 in seven innings in the circle. Kenzie Dufner and Shelby Gately had two hits each for the Spartans. Dufner struck out seven in six innings.

Class 3A, Section 7: Shelby Paul drove in a run in the eighth inning to give Cloquet a 3-2 victory in a second championship game against Chisago Lakes in Lindstrom. Paul finished with three hits, one RBI and one run scored. Dana Jones had two hits and an RBI, Brenna McClarey had two hits and one run scored and Olivia Diver had two for the Lumberjacks. Jessica Bergerson had two hits and Alice Johnson had two runs scored for the Wildcats. ... In the first game, Trinity Junker pitched a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts as the Wildcats won 2-0. Paige Bergquist had two hits and one RBI and Bergerson and Natalie Thornburg had one hit and one run scored for the Wildcats.

