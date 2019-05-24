Claire Bakkestuen threw a perfect game to give Forest Lake, ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, a 10-0 victory over Cambridge-Isanti in the opening round of the Section 7 playoffs.

The senior struck out 11 and helping her own cause with two RBI.

Abigail Drury went 3-for-3 for the Rangers, including a double, and scored three times. Lindsey Johnson also had three hits and scored twice.

The Rangers (19-2) will play St. Francis next at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Forest Lake.

Chisago Lakes 1, Princeton 0: Natalie Thornburg knocked in Paige Berquist in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Wildcats the win in the Class 3A, Section 7 playoffs. In the circle, Trinity Junker struck out 17 and allowed only three hits.

East Ridge 1, Eagan 0: Sydney Zavoral hit the go-ahead home run in the bottom of the fourth inning for the Raptors. Abbey Cook struck out nine Eagan batters and allowed three hits. East Ridge, the No. 1 seed in the Class 3A, Section 3 playoffs will take on Rosemount on Tuesday in the winners’ bracket final.

White Bear Lake 5, Mounds View 4 (10): In the first round of the Class 4A, Section 4 playoffs, the No. 6-seeded Mustangs had a 4-0 lead after five innings but the No. 3 Bears tied it up with a four-run bottom of the sixth. The big hit was Emily Price’s three-run home run. They finished the comeback with a run in the bottom of the 10th. Jenna Peschel hit two solo home runs for Mounds View.

Park of Cottage Grove 7, Henry Sibley 0: Bryanna Olson of the Wolfpack struck out 10 and gave up one hit and walked three. Madi Meduna led the offense with a double, a walk and two RBI. Saren Croker added two hits and an RBI.

Totino-Grace 11, Columbia Heights 1: The Eagles scored 11 unanswered runs after Lauren Fanning had an RBI double in the first inning for the Hylanders. Sarah Wlazlo led the way with four RBI and two hits, including a double and a triple. Hannah Gray and Brynn Smith had two RBI a piece.

Baseball

DeLaSalle 2, Fridley 1 (9): Grayson Green kept the Islanders alive with a two-out RBI in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings. In the bottom of the ninth, he hit a bases-loaded single to score the winning run. Charlie Rubendall allowed a hit and a walk while striking out nine for DeLaSalle. Evan Shaw had 11 strikeouts for the Tigers.

Minnehaha Academy 11, Concordia Academy 1: Noah Dehne led the Redhawks, going 2-for-3 with a home run and a triple. Bennett Theisen added two hits, including a home run and struck out nine in five innings.

staff reports