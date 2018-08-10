1 350 yards. 2-year-olds. Allowance. Purse: $14,000
5 • Maghelene (Esqueda) 3.00 2.40 2.10
1 • Full Power Eagle (Velazquez) 5.80 3.00
6 • Cartels Special Girl (Samuels) 3.40
Time: :18.00. Exacta: 5-1, $11.50. Trifecta: 5-1-6, $30.15. Superfecta: 5-1-6-4, $17.26.
2 350 yards. 3-year-olds and up. Optional claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,000
1 • Pyc Telle Em (Su. Ricardo) 10.00 3.80 3.00
2 • Apollitical Valor (Esqueda) 6.60 4.60
7 • Ima Dashin Follie (Samuels) 3.20
Time: :17.74. Exacta: 1-2, $28.60. Trifecta: 1-2-7, $80.60. Superfecta: 1-2-7-3, $32.66. Daily Double: 5-1, $6.60. Scratched: Gramma Ella.
3 About 7½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000
1 • Link (Eiklberry) 4.20 3.60 2.40
7 • Dixie Blues (Mawing) 16.20 5.20
6 • Candy Cove (Loveberry) 2.80
Time: 1:31.72. Exacta: 1-7, $23.20. Trifecta: 1-7-6, $28.10. Superfecta: 1-7-6-5, $11.84. Pick 3: 5-1-1, $10.10. Daily Double: 1-1, $8.00.
4 About 7½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000
4 • St. Biretta (Eikleberry) 5.40 3.80 3.40
3 • Uncail (Mawing) 9.00 7.00
5 • Classy Cowboy (Sanchez) 8.40
Time: 1:31.65. Exacta: 4-3, $18.90. Trifecta: 4-3-5, $72.45. Superfecta: 4-3-5-2, $60.68. Pick 3: 1-1-4, $19.15. Daily Double: 1-4, $7.80.
5 About 1 mile, 70 yards. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500
4 • Arizona (Mojica) 14.80 7.00 4.20
7 • Star in Charge (Butler) 13.60 6.40
3 • Pot Liquor (Escobar) 6.40
Time: 1:42.31. Exacta: 4-7, $87.90. Trifecta: 4-7-3, $463.65. Superfecta: 4-7-3-8, $246.61. Pick 3: 1-4-4, $46.70. Daily Double: 4-4, $21.50. Scratched: Mommy’s Soldier.
6 6½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000
4 • Blonde Rachel (Goodwin) 9.20 2.80 2.40
7 • Icy Hot Miss (Eikleberry) 2.20 2.20
3 • Dot’s Vow (Escobar) 3.20
Time: 1:20.59. Exacta: 4-7, $7.50. Trifecta: 4-7-3, $10.50. Superfecta: 4-7-3-2, $5.07. Pick 3: 4-4-4, $59.65. Pick 4: 1-4-4-4, $144.55. Daily Double: 4-4, $23.50. Scratched: Celtic Humor, Princess Zima, Extra Grand.
7 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,500
5 • Blues Edge (Butler) 7.80 4.00 3.80
1 • Starship Impulse (Velazquez) 5.60 5.00
6 • Raspberry Punch (Sanchez) 7.20
Time: 1:40.17. Exacta: 5-1, $25.60. Trifecta: 5-1-6, $155.65. Superfecta: 5-1-6-2, $259.90. Pick 3: 4-4-5, $80.55. Daily Double: 4-5, $20.30
8 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,500
5 • Misdeed (Eiklberry) 7.40 3.40 2.40
4 • Vanderboom Ridge (Butler) 3.80 3.20
6 • Shaboxxo (Loveberry) 2.10
Time: 1:38.20. Exacta: 5-4, $17.80. Trifecta: 5-4-6, $16.10. Superfecta: 5-4-6-2, $4.85. Pick 3: 4-5-5, $44.20. Daily Double: 5-5, $17.50..
9 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000
3 • Roxy Rocket (Hernandez) 13.80 5.40 3.20
4 • One Hotdish (Eikleberry) 6.20 3.60
1 • Own the Night (Harr) 5.60
Time: 1:11.98. Exacta: 3-4, $35.90. Trifecta: 3-4-1, $103.45. Superfecta: 3-4-1-7, $126.76. Pick 3: 5-5-3, $69.15. Daily Double: 5-3, $34.80.
10 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $20,000
4 • Pine Grove Road (Mawing) 9.60 4.80 2.60
1 • Holiday Mischief (Mojica) 8.20 3.00
6 • Malibu Pro (Butler) 2.10
Time: 1:37.19. Exacta: 4-1, $50.80. Trifecta: 4-1-6, $39.80. Pick 3: 5-3-4, $145.05. Pick 4: 5-5-3-4, $616.75. Pick 5: 4-5-5-3-4, $1,231.65. Daily Double: 3-4, $70.00. Scratched: Izzy the Warrior.
Attendance: 7,125. Total handle: $882,031. Live handle: $146,989.
Johnny Love’s results: Thursday: 4-10 (.400). Totals: 155-468 (.331). Best bets: 24-47 (.511).
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.