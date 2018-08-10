1 350 yards. 2-year-olds. Allowance. Purse: $14,000

5 • Maghelene (Esqueda) 3.00 2.40 2.10

1 • Full Power Eagle (Velazquez) 5.80 3.00

6 • Cartels Special Girl (Samuels) 3.40

Time: :18.00. Exacta: 5-1, $11.50. Trifecta: 5-1-6, $30.15. Superfecta: 5-1-6-4, $17.26.

2 350 yards. 3-year-olds and up. Optional claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,000

1 • Pyc Telle Em (Su. Ricardo) 10.00 3.80 3.00

2 • Apollitical Valor (Esqueda) 6.60 4.60

7 • Ima Dashin Follie (Samuels) 3.20

Time: :17.74. Exacta: 1-2, $28.60. Trifecta: 1-2-7, $80.60. Superfecta: 1-2-7-3, $32.66. Daily Double: 5-1, $6.60. Scratched: Gramma Ella.

3 About 7½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000

1 • Link (Eiklberry) 4.20 3.60 2.40

7 • Dixie Blues (Mawing) 16.20 5.20

6 • Candy Cove (Loveberry) 2.80

Time: 1:31.72. Exacta: 1-7, $23.20. Trifecta: 1-7-6, $28.10. Superfecta: 1-7-6-5, $11.84. Pick 3: 5-1-1, $10.10. Daily Double: 1-1, $8.00.

4 About 7½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000

4 • St. Biretta (Eikleberry) 5.40 3.80 3.40

3 • Uncail (Mawing) 9.00 7.00

5 • Classy Cowboy (Sanchez) 8.40

Time: 1:31.65. Exacta: 4-3, $18.90. Trifecta: 4-3-5, $72.45. Superfecta: 4-3-5-2, $60.68. Pick 3: 1-1-4, $19.15. Daily Double: 1-4, $7.80.

5 About 1 mile, 70 yards. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500

4 • Arizona (Mojica) 14.80 7.00 4.20

7 • Star in Charge (Butler) 13.60 6.40

3 • Pot Liquor (Escobar) 6.40

Time: 1:42.31. Exacta: 4-7, $87.90. Trifecta: 4-7-3, $463.65. Superfecta: 4-7-3-8, $246.61. Pick 3: 1-4-4, $46.70. Daily Double: 4-4, $21.50. Scratched: Mommy’s Soldier.

6 6½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000

4 • Blonde Rachel (Goodwin) 9.20 2.80 2.40

7 • Icy Hot Miss (Eikleberry) 2.20 2.20

3 • Dot’s Vow (Escobar) 3.20

Time: 1:20.59. Exacta: 4-7, $7.50. Trifecta: 4-7-3, $10.50. Superfecta: 4-7-3-2, $5.07. Pick 3: 4-4-4, $59.65. Pick 4: 1-4-4-4, $144.55. Daily Double: 4-4, $23.50. Scratched: Celtic Humor, Princess Zima, Extra Grand.

7 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,500

5 • Blues Edge (Butler) 7.80 4.00 3.80

1 • Starship Impulse (Velazquez) 5.60 5.00

6 • Raspberry Punch (Sanchez) 7.20

Time: 1:40.17. Exacta: 5-1, $25.60. Trifecta: 5-1-6, $155.65. Superfecta: 5-1-6-2, $259.90. Pick 3: 4-4-5, $80.55. Daily Double: 4-5, $20.30

8 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,500

5 • Misdeed (Eiklberry) 7.40 3.40 2.40

4 • Vanderboom Ridge (Butler) 3.80 3.20

6 • Shaboxxo (Loveberry) 2.10

Time: 1:38.20. Exacta: 5-4, $17.80. Trifecta: 5-4-6, $16.10. Superfecta: 5-4-6-2, $4.85. Pick 3: 4-5-5, $44.20. Daily Double: 5-5, $17.50..

9 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000

3 • Roxy Rocket (Hernandez) 13.80 5.40 3.20

4 • One Hotdish (Eikleberry) 6.20 3.60

1 • Own the Night (Harr) 5.60

Time: 1:11.98. Exacta: 3-4, $35.90. Trifecta: 3-4-1, $103.45. Superfecta: 3-4-1-7, $126.76. Pick 3: 5-5-3, $69.15. Daily Double: 5-3, $34.80.

10 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $20,000

4 • Pine Grove Road (Mawing) 9.60 4.80 2.60

1 • Holiday Mischief (Mojica) 8.20 3.00

6 • Malibu Pro (Butler) 2.10

Time: 1:37.19. Exacta: 4-1, $50.80. Trifecta: 4-1-6, $39.80. Pick 3: 5-3-4, $145.05. Pick 4: 5-5-3-4, $616.75. Pick 5: 4-5-5-3-4, $1,231.65. Daily Double: 3-4, $70.00. Scratched: Izzy the Warrior.

 

Attendance: 7,125. Total handle: $882,031. Live handle: $146,989.

Johnny Love’s results: Thursday: 4-10 (.400). Totals: 155-468 (.331). Best bets: 24-47 (.511).