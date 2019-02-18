Three things to watch for this week

• Thursday is huge for the Gophers men's basketball team. Minnesota hosts Big Ten-leading Michigan, with a chance to avenge a heartbreaking loss earlier this year and make a case for the NCAA tournament.

• But the night is also huge for Lindsay Whalen's squad. She's taking the Gophers to Maryland for a chance to earn a signature victory over Brenda Frese — Whalen's former coach at Minnesota.

• The Twins open spring training play on Saturday with a pair of split-squad games against the Orioles and Rays. Just a reminder that several big-name free agents are still not signed.