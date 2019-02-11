Three things to watch for this week

• The Wild on Tuesday will honor retired Twins great Joe Mauer with several festivities during its home game with the Flyers. Mauer will do the "Let's Play Hockey" announcement before the game.

• The Wolves host the Rockets on Wednesday in their final game before the All-Star break. Take note: The originally scheduled 8:30 p.m. tipoff was changed to 7 p.m.

• Need a vicarious pick-me-up? Twins pitchers and catchers will have their first spring training workout on Thursday. In Florida, it doesn't really matter if the groundhog was right or wrong.