Three things to watch for this week
• The Wild on Tuesday will honor retired Twins great Joe Mauer with several festivities during its home game with the Flyers. Mauer will do the "Let's Play Hockey" announcement before the game.
• The Wolves host the Rockets on Wednesday in their final game before the All-Star break. Take note: The originally scheduled 8:30 p.m. tipoff was changed to 7 p.m.
• Need a vicarious pick-me-up? Twins pitchers and catchers will have their first spring training workout on Thursday. In Florida, it doesn't really matter if the groundhog was right or wrong.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
NWHL All-Star captain's hope for future? Combined league
On a day the NWHL wanted to keep the focus on its All-Star celebrations and a record crowd for a professional women's hockey game in the United States, Lee Stecklein couldn't help but look beyond to what the future might hold.
Wild
Wild falls short against Islanders, splits weekend of games
Mikael Granlund ended a personal scoring drought with his first goal in 14 games.
Wild
Parade to penalty box stings Wild in loss to Islanders
Sarah McLellan recaps the 2-1 loss to the Islanders in her Wild wrap-up.
Gophers
No. 12 Houston blanks Cincy over final 6 minutes, wins 65-58
Houston coach Kelvin Sampson has made defense a big part of the Cougars' DNA.
MN United
Real Madrid enjoying winning run as Champions League returns
Three-time defending champion Real Madrid appears to have hit its stride again just in time for the return of the Champions League.The knockout stages begin…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.