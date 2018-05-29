At least three motorists, including two who were riding motorcycles, died in separate crashes on Minnesota roads during the four-day Memorial Day weekend.

Timothy Michael Schlossin, 23, of Northfield, died Saturday when his motorcycle crashed shortly before 2 a.m. at McAndrews Road and Fremont Avenue in Burnsville, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Kayli Kim Thompson, 19, of Burnsville, died early Saturday when the vehicle she was riding in rolled over and crashed in the southbound lane of Interstate 35W, south of Burnsville Parkway in Burnsville, authorities said.

The cause of death for both Schlossin and Thompson was multiple blunt force injuries, according to the medical examiner's report.

Late Friday, a 21-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle skidded off a wet road in southeastern Minnesota. His name had not been released as of late Monday.

The State Patrol responded to at least 23 crashes resulting in injuries since Friday. Officials say the stretch between Memorial Day and Labor Day marks the 100 deadliest days on Minnesota roads, and the patrol encouraged drivers to "put away the distractions, slow down, buckle up and drive sober."

Karen Zamora