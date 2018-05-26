At least two motorists have died in separate crashes on Minnesota roads in the first part of the Memorial Day weekend.

A 19-year-old Burnsville woman died early Saturday in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 35W in Burnsville, authorities said.

The woman was a passenger in a sedan heading south on 35W near Burnsville Parkway, according to the State Patrol. Just after 7:20 a.m., the car veered off the road, struck a sound wall and landed in the ditch. She has not yet been identified.

The driver, James R. Lapsley, 20, of Prior Lake, was treated for noncritical injuries at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. He was wearing his seat belt and had no alcohol in his system, the patrol said.

Late Friday, a 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed after his motorcycle skidded off a wet road in southeastern Minnesota. The Stewartville, Minn., man, whose name has not been released, was southbound on County Road 8 in Racine Township, about 15 miles south of Rochester, about 10 p.m. when he hit a driveway. He died at the scene.

In northern Minnesota, another motorcyclist and his passenger sustained noncritical injuries Friday evening after striking a moose.

Kenneth Shoberg, 67, and his wife, Mary Ann Shoberg, 65, were heading north on Hwy. 6, east of Big Falls, when a moose ran out in front of their Yamaha motorcycle. The International Falls couple were transported separately to area hospitals. Both riders were wearing helmets.

The stretch between Memorial Day and Labor Day marks the 100 deadliest days on Minnesota roads. The State Patrol urged drivers to “put away the distractions, slow down, buckle up and drive sober.”