Families hoping to enjoy some fun in the sun this July 4th will have to avoid three Minneapolis beaches due to high levels of E. coli bacteria.

City park officials have extended closures at the 32nd Street and Thomas beaches at Bde Maka Ska, formerly known as Lake Calhoun, and the Lake Hiawatha Beach through at least Monday, July 10, until E. coli levels stabilize. The popular recreation spots closed to the public on Tuesday, after large volumes of stormwater flowed into the lakes, causing bacteria levels to exceed state guidelines.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board routinely monitors bacteria levels and closes the beaches when needed.

So far, no swimmers have reported becoming ill from swimming at these beaches.

The city’s other beaches remain open, including North Beach at Bde Maka Ska and the 50th Street and Main beaches at Lake Nokomis.

Park officials will take new water samples on Tuesday and will reopen the three beaches when bacteria levels meet state guidelines. The Park Board posts bacteria test results on its website.