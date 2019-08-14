Danielle Stay, Dayton • 68-inch lake sturgeon • Lake Kabetogama

Fishing with her father, Paul Stay, left, and brother Dustin Stay, Danielle Stay caught this 68-inch lake sturgeon earlier this month on Lake Kabetogama in Voyageurs National Park. After she spent 45 minutes getting the catch into the boat, it was released.

Muskie surprise (above): Aaron O’Keefe of Minneapolis was trolling for northerns on Lake Mille Lacs on an early Saturday evening earlier this month near his family’s cabin in Garrison when he caught this 46¼-inch muskie.

Sundown strike (above): Kayla Jendro, of Minneapolis, caught this 26½-inch walleye at dusk on Leech Lake last month. It was the largest walleye she has caught and was released after a quick picture was snapped.

