Movies opening Friday

Burden (R) When a museum celebrating the Ku Klux Klan opens in a South Carolina town, an idealistic minister strives to keep the peace.

Corpus Christi (not rated) A man experiences a spiritual transformation in a detention center.

Greed (R) A satire about the world of the super-rich.

Onward (PG) Two teenage elf brothers embark on a quest for magic. With the voices of Chris Pratt, Tom Holland and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The Way Back (R) A former high school basketball star struggling with alcoholism (Ben Affleck) is offered a coaching job at his alma mater.