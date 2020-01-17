Movies opening Friday

Clemency (R) A prison warden (Alfre Woodard) confronts the psychological and emotional demons her job places on her.

Color Out of Space (not rated) A town is struck by a meteorite, with catastrophic fallout.

The Gentlemen (R) A British drug lord tries to sell off his empire to Oklahoma billionaires. With Matthew McConaughey and Michelle Dockery.

The Last Full Measure (R) An airman is awarded the nation’s highest military honor 34 years after his death. With Christopher Plummer and Samuel L. Jackson.

Midnight Family (not rated) A family runs a private ambulance service in one of Mexico City’s wealthiest neighborhoods in this documentary.