Movies opening Friday

Before You Know It (not rated) Sisters find out that the mother they thought was dead is alive and starring on a soap opera.

Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles (not rated) The origin story behind one of Broadway's most beloved musicals.

It Chapter 2 (R) A phone call reunites the Losers Club, 27 years after their first encounter with the terrifying Pennywise.

Vita & Virginia (not rated) The story of the love affair between socialite/author Vita Sackville-West and literary icon Virginia Woolf.