Nicholas David: St. Paul’s hat-wearing, soul-loving piano man of NBC’s “The Voice” fame offers his annual St. Nick’s celebration in partnership with the Minnesota Association of Children’s Mental Health. He’s also celebrating the release of his new project “Yesterday’s Gone,” a delectable Southern soul excursion cut in New Orleans with producer Samantha Fish and featuring the tasty guitar of Duane Betts and lots of David’s organ and piano passages. (7 & 9:30 p.m. Fri., Dakota, Mpls., $30-$45)

Katie McMahon: The former “Riverdance” vocalist who wed a Minnesotan presents her annual Celtic Christmas show, which happens to fall on St. Nicholas Day. The crystalline soprano will be joined by vocalists Tim Jay and Everett Vass, the Corda Mor Irish Dancers and the Minnesota Boychoir. (7 p.m. Fri., the O’Shaughnessy, St. Paul, $28)

Amy Grant & Michael W. Smith: A holiday pairing that dates back almost as long as frankincense and myrrh, these contemporary Christian singers are reuniting for another Christmas tour after taking last year off. The longtime friends will once again be accompanied by a symphony, and Christian rocker Marc Martel will open. Grant then heads home to Nashville for her usual December residency at the Ryman Auditorium with husband Vince Gill. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Target Center, Mpls., $33-$78)

Lorie Line: There was a time when the Twin Cities piano queen performed more than a dozen holiday concerts at a downtown Minneapolis theater in December. For her 30th annual Christmas tour, she’s taken to playing one-night stands at smaller hometown venues as well as in burgs like Detroit Lakes, Red Wing and Waconia, still wrapping her pageant with a big bow. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul; 3 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Av. S., Burnsville; 3 p.m. Sun., Rogers High School, 21000 141st Av. N., Rogers. $60. lorieline.com)

Church of Cash: Minneapolis’ full-time Johnny Cash tribute band, led by baritone twanger Jay Ernest, is putting on a special performance of the “At Folsom Prison” album. (8 p.m. Fri., Turf Club, St. Paul, $12-$25.)

Bobby Lyle: He’s already celebrated his 75th birthday this year in the Twin Cities, where he grew up. Now the gifted keyboardist — a jazz star who also toured with Bette Midler and Anita Baker — celebrates the holiday season on three different instruments: grand piano, electric keyboard and B-3 organ. (Solo show 7:30 p.m. Fri.; trio shows 6 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., Crooners, Fridley, $20-$30)

Curtiss A's John Lennon Tribute marks its 40th year Sunday at First Avenue.

Martina McBride: One of Nashville’s most enduringly gorgeous female voices, this Kansas-reared country star brings her ninth annual Joy of Christmas Tour. She’ll feature selections from her two yule albums, 1998’s “White Christmas” and last year’s “It’s the Holiday Season,” as well as her classic songs such as “Independence Day.” Maybe she’ll even discuss a holiday recipe from one of her cookbooks or her Food Network show “Martina’s Table.” (8 p.m. Sat., Mystic Lake, sold out)

Sunny Sweeney: For more than a dozen years now, this Texan has been a fresh voice in country music, delivering old-school honky-tonk with a sharp and twangy tongue. Her song titles pretty much tell the story: “Staying’s Worse Than Leaving,” “Drink Myself Single” and “From a Table Away.” However, at this time of year, it’s all about her fourth annual Dysfunctional Family Christmas Tour, with Brennen Leigh and Alex Williams, and selections like “One More Christmas Beer.” (8 p.m. Sat., Cabooze, Mpls., $20-$100)

Deadmau5: As much as someone can still make a big splash in the receding electronic dance music world, demasked Canadian mixmaster Josh Zimmerman is doing just that with his current Cube V3 Tour. The shows boast an ultra-hi-fi production he debuted at Miami’s Ultra Music Fest in March, centered around a rotating video cube and tracks from throughout his 15-year career. (8 p.m. Sat., Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., $55-$72, ticketmaster.com)

Mason Jennings: After rebounding from a dark spell to produce last year’s bright and romantic album “Songs From When We Met,” the Twin Cities indie-folk bard is switching up his usual First Ave homecoming gig to a seated theater show that will allow for a solo segment before he brings his band out. Frankie Lee will open, touting his warm 2019 LP “Stillwater.” (8 p.m. Sat., Fitzgerald Theater, St. Paul, $30.)

J.S. Ondara: The ornately voiced folk strummer returns home from a busy year of touring behind his debut album for Verve, “Tales of America,” which just earned a Grammy nomination for best Americana album. Read our new interview with him at startribune.com/music. (8 p.m. Sat., First Avenue, Mpls., sold out.)

Tuck & Patti: After more than 35 years as husband and wife, guitarist Tuck Andress and vocalist Patti Cathcart have the kind of in-concert telepathy that makes their explorations of jazz, soul, standards, pop, rock — you name it — as impassioned as they are innovative. Fun fact: Andress’ niece Annie Clark (aka St. Vincent) served as a tour manager for the duo; she featured them as an opening act last year and on her acclaimed “Masseduction” album. (7 p.m. Sat. & Sun., Dakota, $35-$55)

Curtiss A’s John Lennon Tribute: It’s the 40th edition of this annual love fest, which is almost as old as the iconic Beatle was when he was murdered. It was 39 years ago Monday when Curt Almsted first paired up with Bob “Slim” Dunlap and members of Safety Last to mourn Lennon in the Entry the night after his death. The tradition has grown from a raw, unrehearsed hour-long set into a tightly arranged three-hour-plus affair with a magical mystery busload of local music vets, including guitar heroes Steve Brantseg and Terry Isachsen and “Blood on the Tracks” keyboardist Gregg Inhofer. Younger rockers the Carnegies again join the fray this year. (8 p.m. Sun., First Avenue, $20-$25.)

Blackalicious: Rescheduled from August for medical reasons, the influential and cult-loved hip-hop duo from Sacramento, Calif. — MC Gift of Gab and DJ Chief Xcel — is marking the 20th anniversary of its DJ Shadow co-produced debut album, “Nia,” and touting a new record to boot, “Imani, Vo. 1.” St. Paul’s kindred vets Heiruspecs open. (8 p.m. Sun., Turf Club, $25-$28.)

Gully Boys: Last year’s winners of City Pages’ Picked to Click Poll, the broodingly rocking trio is wrapping up a fruitful year of steady gigging and testing out new material with a month of Sunday shows in the Entry. This week’s boasts a wild pair of openers, the Bad Man and Beasthead. (8 p.m. Sun., 7th St. Entry, Mpls., $12-$15.)

KDWB Jingle Ball: Katy Perry has top billing at this year’s Top 40 holiday concert, but after her dud of a recent album the “Roar” and “Teenage Dream” hitmaker is behind Camila Cabello in terms of buzz. The “Havana” singer is hotter than ever with “Señorita” and the accompanying Shawn Mendes gossip. She’s using the Jingle Ball circuit to hype her second album, “Romance,” out this weekend. Otherwise the Ball offers a lot of déjà vu, as boy bands 5 Seconds of Summer, Monsta X and Why Don’t We return on yet another unfortunate Monday-night booking. (7:30 p.m. Mon., Xcel Energy Center, $26-$101, ticketmaster.com.)

Cerveza Muscular: One of the last projects that local sound and record-store guru Terry Katzman did before his death last month was producing the second album by this classically punky power trio. “Rock Paper Finger” boasts hard-wired traces of the Buzzcocks and Katzman’s old pals Hüsker Dü with some Jello Biafra-style political riffage. Their party is loaded, with the Rank Strangers, Ringout! and James Loney. (8 p.m. Mon., 7th St. Entry, $10.)

The Old 97’s: It’s hard to get into the spirit of the season in gray and drab Dallas, which is maybe why the city’s venerable alt-country heroes are hitting the road to northern towns like ours this December for their Holiday Hoopla! Tour, a cheeky yuletide trek featuring an opening solo set by frontman Rhett Miller as well as a little gift of the magi courtesy “DIY punk-rock magician” CaseyMagic. (8 p.m. Tue., Fine Line, Mpls., $30-$50.)

Maria Muldaur & John Jorgenson: It’s an old school jazz view of yule music, with swingin’ touches from the 1920s and ’30s by ace multi-instrumentalist Jorgenson (he was a sideman for Elton John for six years and a founding member of Desert Rose Band) and the still-stellar “Midnight at the Oasis” singer, who this fall received the Trailblazer Award from the Americana Music Association. (7 p.m. Wed., Dakota, $35-$50.)

Morgan Evans: The Aussie singer just dropped another song, “Diamonds,” about his wife, country star Kelsea Ballerini. His first Nashville hit, 2017’s bubblegum-y “Kiss Somebody,” was also about her. However, when he opened solo for Dan + Shay this year at the Minneapolis Armory, Evans charmed with the party tunes “Day Drunk,” which was a Down Under smash, and “Young Again,” which sounds like an Irish drinking song. Opening is Canadian newcomer Madison Kozak. (8 p.m. Thu., Varsity Theater, Mpls., $25 and up)

Madison McFerrin: Not surprisingly, the daughter of wondrous vocalist Bobby McFerrin has a mesmerizingly dextrous voice with a flair for adventure and experimentation. This former Minneapolis resident has worked a cappella and collaborated with DJ Gilles Peterson and, most recently, her brother Taylor on the intimate, minimalist single “Try.” (9 p.m. Thu., Icehouse, Mpls., $15-$18)

Wynonna & the Big Noise: Once arguably the best female singer in Nashville, the eclectic Wynonna Judd is trying to find her place once again. Early this year, she signed with the Anti- label, home to a diverse roster over the years including Tom Waits, Bob Mould and Bettye LaVette. On YouTube, Judd posted a new song, a haunting a capella reading of the Nina Simone classic “Feelin’ Good.” With Big Noise (featuring her husband Cactus Moser of Highway 101 on drums), the country veteran has been playing material from the Judds, her solo career and some rockin’ covers. (8 p.m. Thu., Mystic Lake, $35 and up)