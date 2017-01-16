Loring Park's The Third Bird will say goodbye after Monday (Jan. 16) night's service and reopen three days later with a new concept and a new name.

Bearcat, a casual, bar-oriented eatery, will debut at 11 a.m. on Thursday after Kim Bartmann and company quickly transition the space this week. Patrons can still expect wood-fired noshes and the direction of culinary director Nick O'Leary – who took over all of Kim Bartmann's restaurants last fall after TJ Rawitzer left for Esker Grove – but in a different setting.

The beverage menu will focus on becoming more approachable, faster and cheaper. The collection of craft bitters are out and lower drink prices are in. The menu is getting a remake, too. Expect some of the Third Bird's staples (steak frites, roasted chicken) to be supplemented by all-day eggs, burgers, sandwiches, pastas and other laid-back fare such as French fries with bolognese and kimchi rice.

What else can you expect at the 1612 Harmon Place remix? Big screen TVs and arcade games. Hours will extend slightly from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.