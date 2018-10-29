Adam Thielen became the first player to open the season with more than 100 yards in receiving in eight consecutive games. But his key fumble changed the momentum of the game in the second quarter.

Here's what he had to say after the game:

Video (02:18): Adam Thielen had a key fumble in the second quarter that led to the Saints taking a lead they never gave up. Video (02:18): Adam Thielen had a key fumble in the second quarter that led to the Saints taking a lead they never gave up.

Stefon Diggs had team highs with 10 catches and 119 yards, including a touchdiown that gave the Vikings a 7-7 tie after New Orleans scored on the opening drive of the game.