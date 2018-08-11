At Game Fair Friday, monarch butterflies were released, retrieving dogs retrieved and trick shooters aligned arrows and pellets with small targets. Held in Ramsey at Armstrong Ranch, the fair is modeled after a similar extravaganza in Great Britain. Leashed dogs are welcome, as are cased shotguns. Retrieving and other games are staged for the canines, while their accompanying humans partake in shooting games, or simply review the latest gear in advance of the coming fall seasons. Seminars on topics ranging from bow hunting to taxidermy are daily features. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. More information at gamefair.com.

Dennis Anderson