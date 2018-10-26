RJ ranks ’em:

1. Michigan (7-1, 5-0)

Back-to-back dominant wins over Wisconsin and Michigan State, and now Wolverines have a bye week to prepare for visit from Penn State. Last week: 2

2. Iowa (6-1, 3-1) Prove-it time, with back-to-back trips to Penn State, Purdue. Last week: 3

3. Ohio State (7-1, 4-1)

Buckeyes blown out at Purdue, just like they were at Iowa last year. They get a bye week to recover. Last week: 1

4. Penn State (5-2, 2-2)

Nittany Lions have beaten Iowa four straight times. They need to make it five to keep season from derailing. Last week: 5

5. Wisconsin (5-2, 3-1)

Huge West game at division-leading Northwestern. Last week: 6

6. Northwestern (4-3, 4-1): Wildcats barely survived Rutgers. They must be much better vs. Badgers. Last week: 7

7. Purdue (4-3, 3-1)

Outside of Michigan, Boilermakers might be hottest team in Big Ten right now. A victory at Michigan State would solidify that. Last week: 9

8. Michigan State (4-3, 2-2): Spartans mustered only 94 yards against Michigan. Last week: 4

9. Maryland (4-3, 2-2)

All those athletes and no points in loss to Iowa? Last week: 8

10. Nebraska (1-6, 1-4)

Can you say winning streak? Huskers will, with Bethune-Cookman coming to Lincoln. Last week: 13

11. Indiana (4-4, 1-4)

Hoosiers hung with Penn State. They will view trip to Minnesota as very winnable. Last week: 11

12. Gophers (3-4, 0-4)

After D was shredded by Nebraska, a visit from Indiana won’t exactly move the needle. Last week: 10

13. Illinois (3-3, 1-2)

Trip to Maryland before Gophers visit. Last week: 12

14. Rutgers (1-7, 0-5): Scarlet Knights won’t lose this week; they’re on bye. Last week: 14