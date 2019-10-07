The teams encountered in those Super Bowls were Kansas City, Miami, Pittsburgh and Oakland, and all superior to our noble Purple warriors. One could argue that wasn't the case with the Chiefs, but decades later those 12-point underdogs from K.C. have eight players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, compared to six for the 1969 Vikings.

Minnesota's baseball fans are not nearly as devoted to excuses for failure as are Vikings loyalists, but many have seized another myth:

The Twins are burdened by a hex, or a curse, or a jinx, when facing the New York Yankees in postseason baseball.

The reality is the Twins have the same problem as the Vikings did against those representatives from the AFL/AFC: Every time they face the Yankees, they are facing a superior force.

Admittedly, there was something spooky about the Twins entering Monday night's game at Target Field with 12 straight postseason losses to the Yankees, since baseball isn't a game made for 12 straight of anything.

The rest of it — with the Yankees on the cusp of being 6-for-6 in knocking the Twins from the playoffs — is not a mystery at all.

Certainly Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez and the Twins’ Miguel Sano had differing emotions Monday as they gazed into the sky to find Sano’s infield popup in the second inning. The Twins had loaded the bases with nobody out, and Sano’s popup was the final out in the process of wasting the opportunity. looked up at an infield fly ball out with bases loaded in the second inning uring the third game of the ALDS playoffs at Target Field .] Jerry Holt • Jerry.holt@startribune.com The Minnesota Twins hosted the New York Yankees in the third game of the ALDS Monday Oct. 07, 2019. Minneapolis, MN. Jerry Holt

The Yankees lost the openers at home in the best-of-five series in 2003 and 2004, then followed with three straight wins. The Twins were swept in three games in 2009 and 2010, and then had the one-and-done as a surprise wild-card entry in 2017.

A vivid example of misplaced wonderment over the Yankees' dominance came in 2010. Public ardor for the Twins was at its highest point since Jack Morris' 10-inning shutout (1991), with a paid attendance of 3,223,640 in new Target Field as they pulled away from the White Sox to win a sixth AL Central title with a 94-68 record.

The Yankees were a wild card from the East, so the Twins were at home for Games 1 and 2. Even though Justin Morneau had been lost to a concussion in the middle of a tremendous season, veteran Jim Thome had provided a sizable spark, and there was optimism.

Twins President Dave St. Peter might have said, "This is the year to slay the dragon," but I'm not certain.

Looking back, was there any hex involved in the Yankees' sweep?

Or was it using CC Sabathia (21-7), Phil Hughes (18-8) and Andy Pettitte (11-3) as the starters, with Mariano Rivera as the finisher, while facing Carl Pavano, Francisco Liriano and Brian Duensing for the Twins?

Was the sweep part of a Yankees curse, or was it a lineup that had Alex Rodriguez driving in 125 runs, Robinson Cano 109, Mark Teixeira 108, and Derek Jeter being Jeter?

The Twins had a shot for five innings in Game 1, leading 3-0 with Liriano looking strong, and then the Yankees scored four — the last two on Curtis Granderson's RBI triple — and that was it.

Reporters covering the Twins in the spring training of 2011 heard one question from fans visiting Fort Myers: "Can the Twins beat the Yankees this year?"

As it turned out, the Twins couldn't beat anybody that year, finishing 63-99. It was in the dreadful days of late August that I walked into the visitors' dugout for Yankees manager Joe Girardi's media session.

Three players were perched on the ledge of the dugout bench: Jeter, then Cano, then Teixeira, all in their prime. The suggestion in the next morning's Star Tribune was that I might have discovered the source of the Yankees jinx.

Finally, at the end of this decade, serious regular-season winning resumed for the 2019 Twins: 101 wins, an MLB-record 307 home runs (one more than the Yankees) and the return of a homer hankie, now a shade of red and reading "Bomba SZN."

Someone questioning manager Rocco Baldelli's use of relievers when Game 1 was close suggested SZN stands for "Stashak Zack Nada.'' Funny, but after two games, this matchup looked familiar:

No hex, jinx or curse. A Yankees team with better pitching and veteran hitters laying off chase pitches and then getting fastballs to hit.

Twins reliever Trevor May offered this view of his team's overly cautious pitching:

"Maybe trying to be too fine with approaching the 6-7 guy [Aaron Judge] who's batting in the 2-hole and the 6-5 guy [Giancarlo Stanton] batting in the 5-hole. They're big guys, they're imposing … but there has to be a point where the aggressiveness we've had all year has to be there."

That wasn't the Twins' best chance to stay alive Monday. It was their only chance.

Write to Patrick Reusse by e-mailing sports@startribune.com and including his name in the subject line.