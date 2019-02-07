To Sir, With Science
Through Feb. 17: Think of the chalkboard at the back of the stage as a crucial character in "Isaac's Eye," a historical comedy/drama that lampoons the concept of historical plays. Sir Isaac Newton debates scientific principles with fellow theorist Robert Hooke in a highly fictionalized piece, which lists all its actual facts on said chalkboard. The playful conceit comes from Lucas Hnath, whose "The Christians" was given a riveting production by Walking Shadow and whose hit "A Doll's House Part 2" should turn up in these parts soon. (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sun., Gremlin Theatre, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul; $14-$41, 612-234-7135 or theatreprorata.org.)
Chris Hewitt
