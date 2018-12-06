Twin Cities theater leader Randy Reyes is out at Theater Mu following an investigation into his conduct.

In a letter to the community posted to the Theater Mu website Thursday afternoon, the organization's board of directors said it had received unspecified complaints about Reyes a few months ago.

“While our investigation into the matter did not find that any unlawful conduct occurred, we discovered conduct that did not reflect the culture we strive to achieve at Mu and did not reflect the high standards to which we hold Mu leadership,” the letter said.

“The board has concluded that Mu must end his employment with the organization. We are grateful for all that he has brought to Mu over the years, and are disappointed that it has come to this conclusion.”

Trained at Juilliard and widely regarded as a master of the stage, Reyes has acted and directed all over the Twin Cities. He was named artistic director at Theater Mu in 2013, succeeding co-founder Rick Shiomi, who spent 25 years building the organization into one of the nation’s premier companies focused on the emergent Asian-American canon. As artistic director, Reyes directed most of Mu’s shows. He just directed and appeared in the theater’s annual “A Very Asian Xmas: The Not-Cracker.” He also was slated to helm a coproduction with Penumbra Theatre in the spring.

“Moving forward, our season is still in place,” said Theater Mu managing director Shannon Fitzgerald. “Randy will not direct the shows. All the productions will move forward with new directors in place.”

Fitzgerald added that the theater will soon launch a national search for a new artistic director. She declined to offer specifics regarding complaints against Reyes.

Reyes didn’t immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

The is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

